Indiana Postgame: Frank Anselem

Frank Anselem had four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes in Syracuse's 112-110 double overtime win over Indiana Tuesday night. That stat line may not seem all that impactful to the naked eye, but anyone who watched the game understands that Syracuse does not win without his contributions.

Anselem, with Syracuse trailing by four early in the second overtime, made four critical free throws to tie the game and give the momentum back to the Orange. On top of that, he made a couple of defensive plays and grabbed a couple of key rebounds in the second overtime as well.

After the game, Anselem spoke about working hard behind the scenes, his free throw shooting and more.