Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Indiana Postgame: Frank Anselem

    Syracuse basketball's reserve center made critical plays in the Orange's win.
    Author:

    Frank Anselem had four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes in Syracuse's 112-110 double overtime win over Indiana Tuesday night. That stat line may not seem all that impactful to the naked eye, but anyone who watched the game understands that Syracuse does not win without his contributions. 

    Anselem, with Syracuse trailing by four early in the second overtime, made four critical free throws to tie the game and give the momentum back to the Orange. On top of that, he made a couple of defensive plays and grabbed a couple of key rebounds in the second overtime as well.

    After the game, Anselem spoke about working hard behind the scenes, his free throw shooting and more. 

    Read More

    Anselem Indiana
    Basketball

    Indiana Postgame: Frank Anselem

    34 seconds ago
    Edwards Indiana
    Basketball

    Indiana Postgame: Jesse Edwards

    11 minutes ago
    Boeheim Brothers
    Basketball

    Boeheim Brothers Highlights vs Indiana

    25 minutes ago
    Girard Indiana
    Basketball

    Joe Girard's Free Throws Lift Syracuse to Double Overtime Win Over Indiana

    2 hours ago
    Tucker 7
    Football

    Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones Named to All-ACC First Team

    14 hours ago
    Madden 2
    Recruiting

    Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

    18 hours ago
    Boeheim Auburn
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs Indiana Preview

    19 hours ago
    Jones
    Football

    Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

    Nov 29, 2021