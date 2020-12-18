Jerami Grant has Best Game of Preseason in Pistons Win

The former Syracuse forward had struggled for the Pistons in their first two preseason games

Jerami Grant scored 15 points in 22 minutes on 5-8 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc as the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Washington Wizards 97-86 in NBA preseason action on Thursday. Grant also added a pair of rebounds in the nine point win. The efficient shooting night and point production marked Grant's best outing of the preseason, as he had struggled in the Piston's first two games.

In the first two games, Grant shot the poorly at just 3-19 (15.8%) overall and 2-8 (25%) from three point range. He bounced back with a much stronger performance in game three. Grant was the big offseason addition the Pistons roster, signing a three year, $60 million free agent deal with Detroit and appears to be getting more comfortable in his new home with each game.

Grant spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in year three. He spent two more years after that with the Thunder before heading to Denver on a one year deal. During his final season with Oklahoma City and one year with Denver, he proved his ability to be an elite defender and above average contributor on offense.

Grant averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last year with the Thunder, and 12.0 points with 3.5 rebounds per game as a Nugget. A long 6-8 forward, Grant has developed a three point shot as well. He shot 31% and 24% during his first two seasons in the NBA, but shot 39% in each of his last two years.

That strong skill set, length, defensive capabilities along with his improved jumper has made him a coveted player. While Grant has played six seasons in the NBA, he is still just 26 years old with plenty of high level play left in his career.

During his two seasons at Syracuse, Grant averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He made only six three pointers during his entire Orange career.