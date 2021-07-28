Jerami Grant Makes Olympics Debut, Team USA Blows Out Iran

Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant made his Olympics debut on Wednesday when Team USA blew out Iran 120-66 to earn its first victory of the Tokyo Games. The United States lost to France in its previous game and needed a win to keep hopes alive of advancing to the medal rounds.

Grant scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists off the bench. It was the first time Grant has played in the Olympics during his basketball career as he did not play against France. Grant was 1-2 from the floor, including 1-1 from beyond the arc, and 1-2 from the free throw line.

Team USA was led by Damian Lillard, who scored 21 points on 7-13 shooting from three point range. He also had five assists. Devin Booker added 16 points while Jayson Tatum contributed 14 off the bench. The United States held Iran to just 37.3% shooting overall and forced 23 Iranian turnovers. The Americans assisted on 34 of its 42 made field goals.

France and the Czech Republic play later in the day. Regardless of the outcome, the United States will be tied for second place in the Group A standings and control its own destiny. A win over the Czech Republic on Saturday would clinch second place, at a minimum, and therefore a spot in the quarterfinals. From there, it is a single elimination tournament.