Jerami Grant Leads Pistons to Comeback Win

The former Syracuse star is having a strong season for the Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons trailed by 23 points in the second quarter of Friday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns entered the game with the Western Conference's best record, and appeared poised to add another victory to the win column. The Pistons rallied to trim the lead to eight at halftime, and forced overtime on a Grant pass to Mason Plumlee for a game tying dunk. 

Detroit controlled the overtime period and pulled off an improbably 110-105 win. Grant was the best player on the floor in a game that also featured Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He finished with a game high 31 points, 10 rebounds and two assists on 10-15 shooting overall including 3-5 from three point range. 

"I'm very impressed with his patience and his decision making," Griffin said via the Associated Press. "Had a big pass to Mason, obviously, to tie the game. So his decision making is unbelievable." 

Grant is having the best season of his career after signing a three year, $60 million deal in the offseason. This is his first year as a featured offensive player, and he is responding. Grant is averaging 24.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Both would be career highs. He is also shooting over 36% from three despite attempting more than double three point shots from a year ago. 

Detroit improved to just 2-7 win the win. 

One other Syracuse player was in action on Friday. Elijah Hughes played one minute for the Utah Jazz in their 131-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Hughes had one assist and one steal during that minute. 

