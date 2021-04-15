Jerami Grant Scores 28 in Return from Injury

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant returned to action on Wednesday and scored a team high 28 points on 10-21 shooting in a 100-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Grant also added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and was 7-7 from the free throw line. He had missed the previous three games with knee soreness.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The game was a close one throughout the first half, with the Clippers taking a four point lead into the locker room. Detroit came out strong in the third quarter, leading by as many as eight, before taking a four point edge into the final frame. Grant scored 12 of his points during that quarter.

In the fourth, the Pistons took control and led by 11 with 4:51 left. The lead was seven with two minutes to go and five with 46.9 seconds remaining. Back to back Detroit turnovers allowed the Clippers to take the lead in the final seconds for the victory. Detroit dropped to 16-39 on the season.

In the previous game he played, which took place on April 6th, Grant scored 29 points on 11-18 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc, against his former team the Denver Nuggets. The Pistons lost that game as well.

Despite Detroit's struggles overall, Grant is having a superb season. He is averaging a career high 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Grant signed a three year, $60 million free agent contract with the Pistons during the offseason. He spent the previous season with the Nuggets.