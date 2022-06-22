Jerami Grant Traded From Detroit Pistons to Portland Trail Blazers

Former Syracuse forward Jerami Grant has been traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons receive a 2025 first round via the Milwaukee Bucks in return. Portland will be Grant's fifth NBA franchise. Grant has spent the last two seasons in Detroit after signing a three year, $60 million free agent deal with the Pistons prior to the 2020-21 season.

More on the details of the trade from Wojnarowski, as Grant will now team up with Damien Lillard in Portland.

"Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks -- getting 36 for 46 -- with Portland, too," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said."

Grant rewarded Detroit with a career year in his first with the franchise. He averaged a career high 22.3 points and 2.8 assists per game this season while also setting a career high in made three pointers. Grant also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor. He took 17.3 shots per game, which was nearly double his previous career high. This past season was riddled with injury, and he averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 47 games.

Grant spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in year three. He spent two more years after that with the Thunder before heading to Denver on a one year deal. During his final season with Oklahoma City and one year with Denver, he proved his ability to be an elite defender and above average contributor on offense.

Grant averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last year with the Thunder, and 12.0 points with 3.5 rebounds per game as a Nugget. A long 6-8 forward, Grant has developed a three point shot as well. He shot 31% and 24% during his first two seasons in the NBA, but shot 39% in each of the two years prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

