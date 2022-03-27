Skip to main content

Jesse Edwards 2021-22 Season Highlights

Highlights of the Syracuse basketball center's terrific campaign.

Syracuse starting center Jesse Edwards' was one of the most improved players in college basketball. After playing sparingly during the 2020-21 season but coming on towards the end of the year, Edwards moved into a starting role and excelled. He became one of the top interior offensive weapons in the ACC. You can watch highlights of his season in the video above. 

Edwards shot 69.5% last season, good for 12th best in the nation. He was among the most improved players in the country before a wrist injury at Boston College prematurely ended his stellar campaign. Edwards averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24 games prior to the injury. He was second in the ACC in blocks per game.

The 6-11, 230 pounder from the Netherlands will be expected to be a key cog in a retooled Orange squad next season. Another offseason of development and Edwards has the potential to be one of the most offensively gifted centers in the country.

It was recently reported that Edwards will be returning to Syracuse basketball next season, which is a huge boost to the Orange's roster for the 2022-23 campaign. Especially with the departures of Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim. Edwards will be one of the top returning veterans in the conference. 

