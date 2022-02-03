Jesse Edwards & Cole Swider Highlights at NC State

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider were two of the standout performers for the Orange in an 89-82 win at NC State Wednesday night. You can watch highlights of their performances in the video above.

Edwards was a matchup nightmare for NC State all night. He finished with 19 points on 8-9 shooting and got to the foul line six more times. Edwards also added six rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Edwards got into foul trouble in the first half, picking up two fouls and being forced to sit for a stretch. In the second half, however, he stayed out of that foul trouble and the Orange was rewarded with the impact he provided on both ends of the floor.

Swider also had 19 points, and made seven of his nine field goal attempts including a perfect 4-4 from beyond the arc. Swider added a game high eight rebounds and one block. Not only was Swider efficient offensively, but he made big shots. Three times in the first 7:12 of the game when NC State had trimmed the lead to one or two points, he hit a big shot to give Syracuse some breathing room. Despite his early season struggles, Swider is up to 37% from three point range and has made his last six shots from distance.

