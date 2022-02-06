Jesse Edwards Highlights vs Louisville

Jesse Edwards has been one of the best players for Syracuse basketball all season and has been the most productive center for the Orange in a number of years. Edwards turned in another fantastic performance on Saturday, helping Syracuse blow out Louisville 92-69 in the Carrier Dome. Edwards finished with 19 points on 9-11 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in just 26 minutes. You can watch highlights of Edwards' performance in the video above.

All season, Edwards had struggled with foul trouble. He is showing signs of improvement in that area as he has not fouled out in five straight games. Against Louisville, he only picked up one foul, which happened at the 10:30 mark of the second half.

Edwards is second in the ACC and 15th nationally in blocked shots per game (2.9). He is also shooting 70% from the floor while averaging over 12 points and nearly seven rebounds per game in 29 minutes. During Syracuse's three game winning streak, he is averaging nearly 17 points per game while shooting 78.5%. He is one of the top candidates for ACC's Most Improved Player.

Next up for Edwards and the Orange is a road game at Boston College on Tuesday, February 8th.

