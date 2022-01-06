Jesse Edwards Highlights vs Miami

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards was tremendous in the first half and had one of his best games in an Orange uniform against Miami on Wednesday. He had some turnovers in the second half, but was still Syracuse's best player in this one. Edwards scored 22 points on 10-13 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked seven shots. He did foul out, but two or three of the calls against him were questionable at best. Especially the one that fouled him out. Still, Edwards played 38 minutes. That is encouraging and better than the 25 or so minutes he had been playing while getting into foul trouble. Edwards just has to work on being stronger with the basketball, as he had six turnovers against the Hurricanes.

Edwards has really blossomed this season. He is averaging 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Edwards is also shooting 72.8% from the floor and 64.9% from the free throw line.

While Syracuse is in the midst of perhaps its worst season under Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim, Edwards has been a significant bright spot. He played sparingly for most of the 2020-21 season, but did start to receive more minutes off the bench down the stretch. In the offseason, Edwards improved dramatically. His hands are better, Edwards is more consistent offensively, and he has used his defensive instincts to become one of the better shot blockers in the ACC. In fact, he currently leads the conference in total blocks and blocks per game.