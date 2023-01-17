Jesse Edwards Highlights vs Miami

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards scored a career high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season in the Orange's loss at #17 Miami. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.

GAME RECAP

Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Syracuse led by eight with under nine minutes to play and by five with five minutes left. The Hurricanes used an 12-3 run to take a five point lead with 1:39 to play. After Joe Girard drilled a three to cut the deficit to two, the Orange got a stop and the rebound to provide an opportunity to tie or take the lead. However, Judah Mintz drove into multiple defenders and threw up a shot that had no chance. Miami would make its free throws to seal the game.

It was a struggle all night for Mintz, who finished 1-7 shooting with five turnovers. That, combined with Miami's proficiency from the free throw line and Syracuse's inability to get defensive rebounds consistently over the last seven minutes, cost the Orange a much needed road win to get itself back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Syracuse controlled the action, and the boards, for a majority of the night. It was those last several minutes that cost them a win. Miami ended up winning the rebounding battle 40-36 including grabbing 16 on the offensive end.

Miami was 25-28 from the charity stripe, 11 more attempts than Syracuse received despite only committing one fewer foul. That was the difference in the game as Miami outscored the Orange by 11 at the line.

After falling behind 11-2 early behind yet another slow start, Syracuse dictated the remainder of the first half and took a four point edge into the locker room. The lead grew to as many as 11 in the second half.

Jesse Edwards scored a career high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Joe Girard added 21 points but was just 1-8 from beyond the arc. Benny Williams added 12 points with five rebounds. Miami was led by Norchad Omier, who finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

