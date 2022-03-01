Skip to main content
Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse basketball's head coach on the inbounds play and Caleb Love's three pointer.

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game. 

"Tried to get Buddy out," coach Boeheim said. "Slip Bourama and try to get Buddy out. Cole came up top, I guess Joe didn't see him. Four seconds, it's going to be hard, probably, to get a real good shot anyway. In some ways, by going out of bounds we were able to get back and set our defense up. That's the good part of it. But Joe didn't see Cole. We had a timeout. He asked me in the huddle, 'we had one, we had one.' I thought he'd take it if he didn't think he had something. That was the play." 

Caleb Love would then hit a three after struggling to shoot the ball all night to put the Tar Heels up two with seven seconds left. 

"Eight, 10 seconds to go, I'll have Love taking that shot all night," Boeheim said. "We think we can win with that rather than the inside. We're up one, I was much more worried about them getting it inside and getting a layup. We forced them to try to take that shot and if they make it they make it." 

While Girard would hit a jumper with one second left to force overtime, the Tar Heels dominated the extra session to secure the win. 

Syracuse is next in action on Saturday when the Orange hosts Miami for senior night in the regular season finale. 

