Jim Boeheim Releases Statement on Transferring Players

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim released a statement regarding the transfers of John Bol Ajak, Robert Braswell and Kadary Richmond.

“I want to thank John Bol, Rob and Kadary for all they contributed to the Syracuse program," Boeheim said. "I especially want to thank Rob and Kadary for the key role they played in the success we had at the end of the year. We all wish them the best.

“Our staff is looking forward to working with the returning players who gave us a great postseason performance and who provide us with proven experience."

Richmond appeared in all 28 games for Syracuse making a few starts when Buddy Boeheim was out due to COVID-19 quarantine. In 21 minutes per game, Richmond averaged 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Braswell appeared in 24 games this past season, but really came along down the stretch of the season. He was a key contributor during the Orange's postseason run. In 24 games, Braswell averaged 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals in 12.1 minutes per game.

Ajak appeared in 10 games this season. The 6-10, 215 pound redshirt freshman averaged 0.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals in 5.1 minutes per game this past season. He redshirted the year before.

Syracuse's season ended after making a run to the Sweet-16 and losing to Houston.