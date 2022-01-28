Jim Boeheim Discusses Benny Williams & Expected Roles of 2022 Recruiting Class

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim addressed a couple of hot topics regarding the Orange program during Thursday's Q & A on CuseSportsTalk.com. The first was Benny Williams and his playing time. He noted that Williams had his best practice of the season on Thursday.

"Today, again, was the best day he's had in practice," Boeheim said. "We talked about it afterwards and he knew it. He says, 'yeah, I went and did what we've been trying to get him to do.' I think it stems back to he kind of a perimeter growing up. He was 6-4, 6-5 then he grew and then he grew. He's a big guy in college basketball. He's almost 6-9 and 220. He's strong, he can run and he can jump. That's why people want him to play and I understand that. But if you're not using that then it doesn't matter. But today was a good day. If he ever gets this thing in his head what he has to do then he's going to be what everybody wants. Trust me, nobody wants him to be really good more than I do. I think he can get there. That's what we're shooting for."

Another question asked by a Cuse Sports Talk subscriber was regarding the five incoming freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class and their expected roles next season. Coach Boeheim expects each to play with some in the starting lineup.

"There'll be two or three freshmen starting next year, probably, unless something goes haywire," Boeheim said. "I think all five freshmen will play. Obviously, I hope Benny's back. I think he will be. Jesse, Frank, they're good, they're getting better. Joe and Symir, that's 10 guys right there off the top of my head without doing anything else. So we'll see how it all works out. They're all going to be a big part of next year."