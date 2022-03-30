Jimmy Boeheim 2021-22 Season Highlights

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament. You can watch highlights of his 2021-22 season in the video above.

During his one season with Syracuse, Jimmy had career highs in rebounds, shooting percentage, three point percentage and steals per game. He started all 33 games for the Orange last season.

Boeheim was named to the All ACC Tournament Second Team after averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games. Jimmy scored 12 points on 6-9 shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Florida State in the Orange's 96-57 win. The next game against Duke, Syracuse was without Jimmy's brother Buddy who was suspended after an incident with FSU's Wyatt Wilkes.

Jimmy, playing for his brother, had the best game of his Orange career with 28 points on 11-20 shooting including 6-9 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals. Jimmy shot 58.6% from the floor and 60% from the three point line during the 2022 ACC Tournament.

