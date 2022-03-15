Jimmy Boeheim Named CoSIDA First Team Academic All American

The Syracuse basketball forward becomes the program's second ever first team selection.

Syracuse senior forward Jimmy Boeheim became the basketball program's second ever First Team Academic All American selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday. He joins Danny Schayes (1981) as the only First Team selections in program history. Jimmy had a 3.78 GPA in a master's of education program at Syracuse after graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business from Cornell.

He is joined on the first team by Tanner Groves of Oklahoma, Hunter Schofield of Dixie State, JT Shumate of Toledo and Ben Vander Plas of Ohio.

Boeheim was named to the All ACC Tournament Second Team after averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds over the final two games of his Orange career. Jimmy scored 12 points on 6-9 shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Florida State in the Orange's 96-57 win. The next game against Duke, Syracuse was without Jimmy's brother Buddy who was suspended after an incident with FSU's Wyatt Wilkes.

Jimmy, playing for his brother, had the best game of his Orange career with 28 points on 11-20 shooting including 6-9 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals. Jimmy shot 58.6% from the floor and 60% from the three point line during the 2022 ACC Tournament.

He finished the 2021-22 season averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

