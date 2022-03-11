Skip to main content
Jimmy Boeheim Highlights vs Duke

Syracuse basketball forward has tremendous game against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

Syracuse basketball fell to Duke 88-79 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The Orange was without its best player, leading scorer and All-ACC First Team performer Buddy Boeheim who was suspended by the ACC following an incident in the Florida State game. His older brother, Jimmy, tried to make up for that loss and nearly led the Orange to an upset victory. 

Jimmy Boeheim had his best performance of the season, finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. He has 11-20 from the floor and 6-9 from beyond the arc. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page. 

In the previous game against Duke, Jimmy was held scoreless on 0-3 shooting. He was ineffective and only played 21 minutes. He played all 40 on Thursday. In the first Duke game, Jimmy had 12 points but was just 4-11 shooting. In those two games combined, Jimmy had 12 points on 4-14 shooting. In the game on Thursday, he scored 28, more than double the total of the previous two. 

