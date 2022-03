Jimmy Boeheim on Time at Syracuse, Final Minute vs Miami

Syracuse senior forward Jimmy Boeheim reflected on his time at Syracuse, the collapse in the final minute and the offensive rebound that led to Miami's go ahead bucket following the Orange's 75-72 loss to Miami on Saturday in the video above.

