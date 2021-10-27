Jimmy Boeheim Discusses Transition to Syracuse
All Syracuse caught up with Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim about his transition from Cornell, relationship with Buddy, and the upcoming season.
Q: Does Buddy’s new commercial career fit his personality?
Jimmy Boeheim: It does. He’s the goofiest kid I know. Acts like a ten year old half the time. Loves Spongebob; it definitely fits his personality.
Q: Working on anything together?
Jimmy Boeheim: We’re working on some stuff here and there. Nothing in particular, but I think sooner or later some stuff will come out along that line, so I’m excited for it. It will be cool.
Q: Who is the better player?
Jimmy Boeheim: Better player? I can’t answer that! [Laughing] You know, we’re both good players, but I can’t answer that.
Q: Being at Cornell and coming to a big program like Syracuse, is that an adjustment?
Jimmy Boeheim: I never felt like it. I mean, being at Cornell we played three or four of those non-mid-major games every year, and I always circled those and looked forward to them. Just trying to prove the player I am, stuff like that. Those games have always been really fun for me and it's just on a more consistent basis here, which I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to the challenge; I think I’m ready for it, ready to attack those nights with these guys. It’ll be alotta fun.
Q: Do you think you have a better understanding of the 2-3 zone by being Jim’s son?
Jimmy Boeheim: Growing up, watching your whole life and watching games with him, I think I kinda knew what to expect. But I’ve learned a ton these last couple months about the zone and just playing in it every day. I think I knew a little bit, but obviously I’ve grown a lot these last couple of months in terms of defense.
Q: How do you think you’ll transition offensively into the system?
Jimmy Boeheim: I think I fit in really well. It’s so much fun playing with these guys. We’ve got shooters all over the floor. We got Benny, a freak athlete, a great young player. I mean the big guys...It’s just fun to play with all these guys and I think I fit in well. It’s been fun being able to create shots for these guys and just playing alongside them. It’s awesome and I feel like I fit in well. I’m really excited to see how it goes.
Q: Have you passed any advice down to Benny, being a veteran player?
Jimmy Boeheim: As two forwards, we worked out every morning this summer with Coach Autry. It’s just been really fun working out with him every morning, seeing how hard he works. He’s got a great attitude, great kid. Obviously, being older and he’s younger coming in, I try to help him when I can. He’s already so far ahead already, so you don’t always need to. Just trying to give him tips here and there that I think he’s taken and worked on. Like I said, it’s been a lot of fun playing with him. He’s a great player and he’ll have a great career here.
Q: Does today feel like the first day of school?
Jimmy Boeheim: That’s a great comparison, honestly. Obviously, playing in the Dome a few years with Cornell was really cool in its own right. But to now be on the good guys side, I guess you could say, I’m really looking forward to tonight [at Syracuse Tip Off]. I know the fans are excited to be back in the Dome and I know the guys are excited to have them. Yeah, it’ll be a lot of fun.