Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday. It was the first time this season an Orange player was honored by the conference for its weekly awards. It was also the first time Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski did receive the honors. Last week, Mintz led Syracuse to a 2-0 record while averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

More from an ACC press release:

Mintz averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in victories over Oakland and Georgetown. A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, he scored 10 points and dished out five assists in the Orange’s 95-66 triumph over Oakland. In a rivalry game against Georgetown, he recorded his first career double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing out 10 assists, which is tied for the most by an ACC player this season. He also racked up five steals against the Hoyas.



2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21 – Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

Dec. 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 12 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami



2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

