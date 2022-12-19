Skip to main content

Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Second Straight Week

The Syracuse basketball freshman is having a stellar season.

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz has been named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. He remains the only player other than Duke's Kyle Filipowski to win the award this season. North Carolina's Amando Bacot was named ACC Player of the Week as well. 

More from an Atlantic Coast Conference press release

North Carolina senior center/forward Armando Bacot was named ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

Mintz averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in home victories over Monmouth and Cornell as Syracuse extended its winning streak to five games. He scored a career-high 24 points on Monday against Monmouth and added five assists and four steals. The Fort Washington, Maryland, native followed it up with a 14-point effort Saturday against Cornell. Mintz also recorded four assists and three steals against the Big Red.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors
Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse
Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Mintz Cornell
Basketball

Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Second Straight Week

By Mike McAllister
Lonnie Rice
Recruiting

JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
LaNorris Sellers Visit 4
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Schools Pursuing Syracuse Commits

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Legette-Jack SU
Basketball

Syracuse Women's Basketball Starts Conference Play With Win

By Teagan Brown
Chandler Jones Winner
Football

Chandler Jones Scores Game Winning Touchdown in Crazy Ending of Raiders vs Patriots

By Mike McAllister
J'Onre Reed
Recruiting

Junior College Center J'Onre Reed Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
DeSmet
Hockey

Syracuse Women's Hockey Midseason Recap

By Timothy Charvat
Omopariola
Recruiting

Oluwademilade Omopariola Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister