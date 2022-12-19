Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Second Straight Week

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz has been named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. He remains the only player other than Duke's Kyle Filipowski to win the award this season. North Carolina's Amando Bacot was named ACC Player of the Week as well.

More from an Atlantic Coast Conference press release:

North Carolina senior center/forward Armando Bacot was named ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

Mintz averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in home victories over Monmouth and Cornell as Syracuse extended its winning streak to five games. He scored a career-high 24 points on Monday against Monmouth and added five assists and four steals. The Fort Washington, Maryland, native followed it up with a 14-point effort Saturday against Cornell. Mintz also recorded four assists and three steals against the Big Red.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF