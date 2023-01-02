Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Third Time
Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. Mintz had won it two weeks in a row before Florida State forward Cam Corhen earned the honor last week. Mintz got it back this week.
More from a press release from the ACC:
A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Mintz totaled 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of playing time in the Orange’s 79-65 victory over Boston College on New Year’s Eve. He was 8-for-15 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors
Nov. 14 – Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame
Nov. 21 – Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia
Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State
Dec. 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech
Dec. 12 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami
Dec. 19 – Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina
Dec. 27 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt
Jan. 2 – Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt
2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors
Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse
Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse
Dec. 27 – Cam Corhen, F, Florida State
Jan. 2 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse
