Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Third Time

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. Mintz had won it two weeks in a row before Florida State forward Cam Corhen earned the honor last week. Mintz got it back this week.

More from a press release from the ACC:

A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Mintz totaled 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of playing time in the Orange’s 79-65 victory over Boston College on New Year’s Eve. He was 8-for-15 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21 – Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

Dec. 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 12 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

Dec. 19 – Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

Dec. 27 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2 – Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt



2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 27 – Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF