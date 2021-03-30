Kadary Richmond Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse freshman guard Kadary Richmond has entered the transfer portal. Richmond was a key figured for the Orange last season and considered to have bright future.

Richmond appeared in all 28 games for Syracuse making a few starts when Buddy Boeheim was out due to COVID-19 quarantine. In 21 minutes per game, Richmond averaged 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was a big bright spot this past season, and he appeared to be the next in line of star Syracuse guards. With his length, defensive instincts and ability to get into the paint, Richmond was a budding star. However, Joe Girard was starting over him and he could be looking for an opportunity to be the starter.

Towards the end of the season, Richmond also started showing signs of a developing outside jumper. That combination of skills is hard to find, and it leaves a significant hole on the Syracuse roster. The Orange only have two guards coming back as of now in Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard. That means Syracuse will have to find someone in the transfer portal to fill his shoes assuming Kadary leaves.

Simply being in the portal does not necessarily mean a player has to leave. Richmond could elect to return to Syracuse after exploring his options. However, in most circumstances, that does not happen.

In addition to Richmond, Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak have also entered the portal. Quincy Guerrier is testing the NBA Draft waters.