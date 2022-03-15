Keys For Syracuse Men's Basketball's Offseason

It is an important offseason for Jim Boeheim and Syracuse basketball. Here are key storylines to monitor as the Orange looks to reshape its roster for the 2022-23 campaign.

1. Cole Swider's Decision

Swider's decision will have a significant impact on the Orange's roster next season. If he comes back, he gives Syracuse a veteran scorer and elite shooter in the forwards group. It makes life that much easier for the other forwards, especially the incoming freshmen. If he does not, Maliq Brown and Chris Bunch will likely battle it out for the other starting forward spot next to Benny Williams. A returning Swider gives Syracuse five players who contributed in some capacity last season in the starting lineup. That would be significant.

2. Roster Retention

In the world of the transfer portal, it seems no one on any roster is safe from exploring opportunities elsewhere. That is why roster retention is extremely important for Syracuse this offseason. Players such as Joe Girard, Symir Torrence, Benny Williams, Jesse Edwards, Frank Anselem and others are important for the Orange's plans next season. Girard was a prominent starter last season and should be again. Torrence has already transferred once and would therefore have to sit out a year if he does so again. Williams is expected back and has stated multiple times he is not leaving. Edwards has given no indication he will and should be a featured player next season. Anselem has not indicated he is looking to either, and would be in line to start if Edwards turns pro after the 2022-23 campaign. However, if Anselem wants to start now, he could elect to look elsewhere. John Bol Ajak entered the portal last offseason but elected to return. He could choose to explore options this year as well.

3. Add Penetrating Guard

Syracuse has already shown interest in adding a guard who can get into the lane, finish or make plays for others. The Orange has heavily pursued 2022 guard Judah Mintz who is looking to decide by early April. Syracuse has also reportedly reached out to former Kentucky commit Skyy Clark, ranked the 19th best player in the SI-99 for the 2022 cycle. If Syracuse gets Mintz, that is that. He will play a major role next season. If Mintz picks another school, Syracuse could pursue Clark. Otherwise, the portal, junior college ranks or potentially finding an under the radar recruit could all be on the table. The international recruiting market sometimes does not get real heavy until this time. Either way, this is something to watch for Syracuse this offseason.

4. Player Development

Syracuse did an excellent job developing Jesse Edwards last offseason as he became one of the best bigs in the ACC. That is just one example of player development in the program. This offseason, Syracuse needs similar progress from its other players. Symir Torrence should work on his shot to become at least a little bit of a threat from the outside to prevent defenders from sagging off of him. Joe Girard should work on his ball handling to improve his execution against pressure. Benny Williams also needs to work on his shot. Frank Anselem has to work on becoming more consistent on both ends. If Swider returns, ball handling and lateral quickness are two areas he can work to improve. There is plenty to work on for each player, and it is important each takes strides going into next year.

5. Get Freshmen Up To Speed

Syracuse is going to have to rely on freshmen next season for significant roles. Therefore, the Orange needs to get them as ready as possible. That means enrolling as early as possible, players going through individual workouts as early as possible, working hard by themselves to learn the system and develop their games.

6. Monitor The Portal

The transfer portal will be full of players once again. It is true that, assuming Swider returns and no unexpected departures, there are not a lot of roster spots currently available. Still, Syracuse should keep an eye on the portal for a couple of reasons. First, if there is a difference making player available, that should be evaluated as you can never have too much talent. Second, if there is an unexpected departure, it gives you options to replace that player. If John Bol Ajak and/or Frank Anselem elect to leave, Syracuse could use a reserve forward or center. Typically players transfer for larger roles, but Syracuse does have a legitimate pitch in that scenario. Come in, take a reserve role next season, then be in line to start the following year assuming Edwards turns pro.

