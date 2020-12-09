FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Late Rutgers Rally Hands Syracuse its First Loss

The Orange fall in their first road game of the year.
Rutgers used a 11-0 run late in the second half to push past Syracuse as the Orange lost their first game of the season to the 21st ranked Scarlet Knights 79-69 in Piscataway. Syracuse held a lead with 5:40 left to play when Rutgers made their surge, aided by poor shot selection by Syracuse. 

The loss drops Syracuse to 3-1 on the season. They are next in action at Boston College on Saturday. That game tips at 1:00 p.m eastern and will be broadcast on ESPNU. 

