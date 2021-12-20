Syracuse Signee Maliq Brown Named Mercer Invitational Tournament MOP

The class of 2022 power forward and future Orange had strong performances over the weekend.

The current Syracuse basketball players may not have played this weekend, but one future Orange player did. Blue Ridge High School, featuring class of 2022 power forward and Syracuse signee Maliq Brown, participated in the Mercer Invitational Tournament over the weekend. The tournament featured three games in three days for each team. Winners advance culminating with the championship game on Sunday.

Not only did Blue Ridge win the tournament with a 55-51 victory over The Hill School, but Maliq Brown was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Brown put up big numbers all tournament long, and even had an offensive rebound that set up the game winning three pointer with his team trailing by one in the final 30 seconds.

Here is a summary of Brown's performances.

Friday, December 17th vs Episcopal Academy: W 73-41. 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks.

Saturday, December 18th vs The Peddie School: W 83-69. 27 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.

Sunday, December 19th vs The Hill School: W 55-51, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals, 2 assists.

Average: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 assists.

Brown committed to Syracuse back in October following an official visit and signed a month later. The 6-9, 210 pound forward picked the Orange over finalists Georgetown, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from St. John's, TCU, Texas A&M, VCU and Wake Forest, among others.

"I chose Syracuse because the school, the campus, everything when I first visited there felt like they were welcoming me," Brown said at the time of his commitment. "I built a good relationship with the coaches, the players and the players in my recruiting class that's going to Syracuse."