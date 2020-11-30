SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Mangakahia Discusses 'Emotional' Return

Michael McAllister

Tiana Mangakahia returned to the basketball court on Sunday for the first time since being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Mangakahia missed all of last season due to the disease, and was declared cancer free in November 2019. One year later, the emotions were running deep as she prepared to play in her first game since beating cancer. 

"There was a lot going through my mind," Mangakahia said via Syracuse women's basketball's twitter account. "Especially on the bus. In the warmups, there was less emotions because I was just focused. But on the bus I was very emotional and I just couldn't believe that this day was here and I was going to be able to play." 

RELATED: MANGAKAHIA SHINES IN FIRST GAME SINCE BEATING CANCER

Syracuse won the game 50-39, and Mangakahia was the best player on the floor. She finished with a game high 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. Still, she was not satisfied with that performance. 

"If I was to rate my performance out of 100, I wasn't extremely happy with how I played but I'm just glad we got the win," Mangakahia said. "So I'd probably say like an 85. I just felt super happy to be on the court, and I just wanted to play really good."

The win was the 14th straight season opening victory for the Orange. They have their home opener on Wednesday against Lincoln before hitting the road again for three straight against ACC opponents. Wednesday's game in the Dome tips at 6:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

The Bulldogs head coach did not mince words after their loss to the Orange.

Michael McAllister

by

cuse7782

Syracuse Basketball Extends 2023 Offer

https://twitter.com/buzelismatas/status/1333130746505072643?s=21

Michael McAllister

Mangakahia Shines in First Game Since Beating Cancer

In her return to the court, Tiana Mangakahia puts on a show as she leads Syracuse to victory.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse at Stony Brook

Television, live stream, radio and series history as Syracuse women's basketball opens its season on the road.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Offense Stalls in Fourth Quarter as NC State Tops Orange

Syracuse lost their seventh straight game in close one at the Dome.

Michael McAllister

by

Sly35

Taj Harris' Near-Masterpiece Overshadowed in Game-Ending Meltdown

Syracuse Orange WR Taj Harris put together the best performance of his electric collegiate career against NC State, but you likely won't hear about it much.

Jacob Payne

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State

Key moments from the game and what it means going forward.

Michael McAllister

Disastrous Sequence Ends Game for Syracuse

The Orange had two major blunders in the final seconds that cost themselves a chance to tie the game.

Michael McAllister

Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

The Syracuse Men's basketball team got off to the right start in the win-loss column on Friday.

Talha Rao

Live Updates: Syracuse vs NC State

Keep up with Syracuse football's home finale against NC State and interact with us.

Michael McAllister