SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Mangakahia Shines in First Game Since Beating Cancer

Michael McAllister

Tiana Mangakahia returned to the basketball court for the first time since beating cancer. She led all scorers with 16 points, dished out three assists, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals with one block in No. 23 Syracuse's 50-39 win over Stony Brook on Sunday. 

It took only 33 seconds for Mangakahia to make her presence felt, with an assist on the first bucket of Syracuse's season. She would make her first bucket moments later to put the Orange up 4-0. 

There was no easing Mangakahia back in. She played nine minutes in the first quarter. She led the Orange in minutes played with 36. She looked every bit the dynamic player that made her one of the nation's best point guards two years ago. If this was a rusty Mangakahia, she is in for a monster season. Mangakahia probably should have had at least a few more assists, as she routinely found open teammates for high percentage looks. They struggled to convert those opportunities, however. 

Mangakahia missed the entire 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in June 2019. She underwent treatment including chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. In November 2019, she had her final surgery, after which she was declared cancer free.  

Since then, Mangakahia has been working hard behind the scenes, trying to get ready for the 2020-21 season. She started the Orange's first game at Stony Brook on Sunday. Prior to the game, head coach Quentin Hillsman admitted she was not 100 percent, but believes she will get there as the season progresses. 

"It's a relief, I'll be honest with you," Hillsman said. "When you put the ball in Tiana's hands, you've got a chance. She's been great. She's doing good. If you didn't know she had it, you wouldn't know. I'm serious. She looks great. She's playing well. I would say right now she's probably about 80 percent. Seventy-five, 80 percent. But we've still got some time to go and I think by the time we get into the thick of the season, she'll be great. 

"Seventy-five, 80 percent of Tiana is probably about 95 percent of most other players in the country at that position. We're very fortunate and blessed to have her back. More importantly, like I said in a previous interview, we're more blessed that she's healthy and she's feeling well."

Mangakahia was clearly excited to get back on the court, posting on her instagram story that the day before the game felt like Christmas Eve.

The game was an offensive struggle for both teams. Stony Brook shot just 21% from the floor overall and 12.5% from three point range. Syracuse was not much better at 29% and 11%, respectively. Kamilla Cardoso had a strong debut for the Orange. The 6-7 freshman and McDonald's All-American scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in 13 minutes. 

Syracuse and Stony Brook combined for 43 turnovers. 

Orange forward Emily Engstler did not play for unknown reasons. 

Syracuse's home opener is Wednesday against Lincoln. That game tips at 6:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

The Bulldogs head coach did not mince words after their loss to the Orange.

Michael McAllister

by

cuse7782

How to Watch Syracuse at Stony Brook

Television, live stream, radio and series history as Syracuse women's basketball opens its season on the road.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Offense Stalls in Fourth Quarter as NC State Tops Orange

Syracuse lost their seventh straight game in close one at the Dome.

Michael McAllister

by

Sly35

Taj Harris' Near-Masterpiece Overshadowed in Game-Ending Meltdown

Syracuse Orange WR Taj Harris put together the best performance of his electric collegiate career against NC State, but you likely won't hear about it much.

Jacob Payne

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State

Key moments from the game and what it means going forward.

Michael McAllister

Disastrous Sequence Ends Game for Syracuse

The Orange had two major blunders in the final seconds that cost themselves a chance to tie the game.

Michael McAllister

Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

The Syracuse Men's basketball team got off to the right start in the win-loss column on Friday.

Talha Rao

Live Updates: Syracuse vs NC State

Keep up with Syracuse football's home finale against NC State and interact with us.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Defense Shows Improvement in Second Half

The Orange got off to a slow start defensively, but turned it around after halftime.

Michael McAllister

Coach Boeheim Says at Post Game Conference "Today's Game Should've Never Happened."

Coach Boeheim , Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim talk about how the team was able to come together and beat the Bryant Bulldogs after a slow start and what they need to work on for future games.

Maya Lockett