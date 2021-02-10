Tiana Mangakahia Has a Shot at ACC Assists Record

Tiana Mangakahia is already in the record books for many on court accomplishments, including the ACC record for assists in a season. Now she has her sights set on the career assists record in ACC play. She already holds the record for assists per game (9.1 for her career to date), but is looking for the mark for total career assists as well.

It is currently held by Lindsay Allen, who racked up 841 assists for Notre Dame from 2013-17. Mangakahia has 702 and trails Allen by 139 assists and is currently averaging 7.9 per game. That would mean Syracuse would have to play in 17 or 18 more games for her to reach that mark at her current clip. If she were to average 10 assists per game the rest of the way, it may be more realistic.

Syracuse has seven regular season games remaining. Then the ACC Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament. If Syracuse plays in three ACC Tournament games, they would need five NCAA Tournament contests to have a shot with 10 assists per game. With two ACC Tournament games and four NCAA Tournament games, which would put Syracuse in the Elite Eight, Tiana would need to average 10.7 assists per game to reach Allen's mark.

Difficult? Certainly. Impossible? Not even close.

The most impressive thing about Mangakahia being in this position is that she's done that in three seasons. Less than three technically as this year is not over. Allen did it in four.

Tiana begins her efforts to reach the record on Thursday when Syracuse plays at Florida State.