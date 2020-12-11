Source: Mangakahia's Injury Not Considered Serious

Late in the fourth quarter of Syracuse women's basketball's 69-58 win over Miami, Tiana Mangakahia was limping while dribbling the basketball. Head coach Quentin Hillsman called timeout, and Mangakahia was seen on the bench in obvious pain. She appeared to be pointing to her left ankle, and removed her shoe as trainers examined her on the bench before the ACC Network cameras cut away.

That sequence left many Syracuse fans concerned about the status of Mangakahia, hoping for the best but fearing the worst. Well, it appears Syracuse fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

According to a source, Mangakahia's injury is not considered serious. More details were not provided. The good news is, according to the source, this is not a serious injury such as an ACL tear or something that would cause her to be out for a prolonged period of time let alone the rest of the season.

Syracuse's next game is on Sunday in the Dome against Binghamton, so Mangakahia will have a couple of days to receive treatment if needed.

Mangakahia was held scoreless in the first half of Syracuse's win over the Hurricanes, but finished with a game high 14 points to go along with seven assists and three steals. Mangakahia is returning to the court this season after missing all of last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She received treatment last summer and fall before being declared cancer free last November.

Syracuse has started the season 4-0 including 1-0 in ACC play.