Mangakahia looks forward to Sunday

Tiana Mangakahia wants to use the emotions she will have on Sunday to push her further

This Sunday's game is going to be the last for star Tiana Mangakahia. After announcing that she is going to forgo her senior year and turn pro, these last two home games have more meaning to them now. In tonights game, she really showed what she can bring to a pro team.

Tonight she averaged 19 points, seven assists, and two steals in tonights impressive win against Boston College. This was just a preview of what she is going to bring on Sunday for the Play4Kay game against NC State.

When asked how she is going to feel about this Sunday being her last game, she says it is those emotions she is going to that is going to push her to play harder. "I'm probably going to cry a lot before the warmup or whenever we get presented. I think I am going to use them in the game to be more aggressive. It's my last game in the Dome ever so I am just going to use that in the game"

She also expressed how thankful she is for Syracuse basketball, "I'm going to cry a lot because I am thankful for everything that Syracuse has given me."

Mangakahia's last game as well as the rest of the SU women's basketball is this Sunday at 12 at the Carrier Dome. This will be her last time she plays at home but it wont be the last time as a basketball player.