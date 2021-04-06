Tiana Mangakahia Named WBCA All-America Honorable Mention

Syracuse star point guard Tiana Mangakahia was named WBCA All-American Honorable Mention, Syracuse Athletics announced on Monday. It was the second time in her Orange career that Mangakahia received such recognition. Mangakahia's Syracuse career came to an end after this season as she has announced she will turn pro. The WNBA Draft is held on April 15th.

More from the Syracuse Athletics press release:

Syracuse's all-time leader in career assists, , has been named All-America Honorable Mention by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Mangakahia is one of 42 student-athletes named honorable mention for the 2020-21 season.



Mangakahia led the nation in assists (7.2 apg) and earned Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honorable mention this season. She averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 20 appearances. She led the team at the free throw line shooting 84.2 percent (min. 20 att.) and shot 42.5 percent from the field. She averaged 7.7 assists per game against ACC opponents and had six 10+ assist games this season and added three double-doubles.

This is the second honorable mention All-America nod for the Brisbane, Australia native who earned the honor in 2019 as well. Mangakahia missed the 2019-20 season while undergoing treatment to battle stage 2 breast cancer. She made her courageous return to the court for the first time in 615 days on Nov. 29, 2020 against Stony Brook where she scored a team-best 16 points and added seven rebounds and three assists in the win over the Seawolves.