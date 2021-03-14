Syracuse Bubble Watch: March 14th Games to Watch & Desired Outcomes

Which games could have an impact on Syracuse's NCAA Tournament hopes.

NET Rankings Update:



Syracuse: Stayed at 40

North Carolina: Stayed at 32 (not a quad one win for Syracuse)

Georgetown: Moved up to 64 and is now a quad two win for Syracuse.

NC State: Stayed at 73 (still a quad one win for Syracuse).

Buffalo: Dropped to 80 and pushed back to a quad three win for Syracuse.

MARCH 14th GAMES TO WATCH

VCU vs St. Bonaventure (1:00 p.m., CBS): Both are likely safely in the field, but VCU has the weaker resume. A loss here gives Syracuse a shot to be put above them on the seed line.

Cincinnati vs Houston (3:15 p.m., ESPN): This one is simple. Cincinnati is a potential bid thief. Houston is safely in. All bubble teams should want Houston.

MARCH 13th RESULTS

Cincinnati 60 Wichita State 59: This outcome puts Wichita State's status in jeopardy. It also keeps potential bid stealer Cincinnati alive.

Houston 76 Memphis 74: Memphis' bubble popped after it failed to beat Houston despite another close game with the Cougars.

San Diego State 68 Utah State 57: This could keep Utah State on the outside of the bubble.

Georgetown 73 Creighton 48: Georgetown became bid stealer number one on Saturday with a blowout win over Creighton. The silver lining is it moves Georgetown up to a quad two win for Syracuse.

Ohio 84 Buffalo 69: Ohio jumped on Buffalo early and kept the Bulls at arm's length in the second half. This prevents the Bulls from staying a quad two win for Syracuse.

Oregon State 70 Colorado 68: Colorado is the best free throw shooting team in the country, but missed eight of 20 in this one. The outcome means Oregon State stole a bid from someone.