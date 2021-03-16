Matt Mitchell, SDSU's Leading Scorer, Grew Up a Fan of Syracuse, Melo, Boeheim

Syracuse and San Diego State are set to square off in the NCAA Tournament Friday night. There are many layers to this matchup, but a new one revealed itself on Monday when the Aztecs leading scorer spoke with the media.

"Actually, growing up, Syracuse was my favorite school," Mitchell said. "As a young kid, if you talked to my parents or anybody that knew me as a kid, I wanted to be Carmelo Anthony. Growing up, I kind of modeled my game after him and that's kind of where I get my mid-range game from. Wanting to give people the business down low and bully people, and allow myself to get to my spot.

"It's definitely hindsight 20/20. It's kind of surreal to be playing Syracuse the first round out, but this is an opportunity like no other. It's an opportunity to play against an all-time great coach in Boeheim and a great team. I'm looking forward to it."

Mitchell said he did not have an Orange jersey, but wore an orange headband around from ages seven to twelve, modeling it after Carmelo Anthony.

In addition, Mitchell said he grew up a fan of Jim Boeheim including the vaunted 2-3 zone. He is hoping that will help him Friday night, as San Diego State has not faced zone this season.

"I can say I could draw up their 2-3 zone and place it pretty well," Mitchell said. "I spent a lot of time in my middle schools years and especially my high school years liking Syracuse. Liking Jim Boeheim. Everything he did offensively, defensively with his players. I definitely could draw up that 2-3 zone pretty well. Hopefully when it comes to the game I can dice it up."

San Diego State is a three point favorite over the Orange.