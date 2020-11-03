My Preseason ACC Basketball Awards
Michael McAllister
The preseason ACC basketball event, dubbed Operation Basketball, is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that is virtual voting for the media's preseason ACC awards. Those are expected to be released on Wednesday, November 11th. I was one of the member's of the media who had the privilege of voting, and my submissions were as follows. Let the ridicule begin.
PRESEASON ALL-ACC TEAM
Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina
Chris Lykes, G, Miami
Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
David Johnson, G, Louisville
Sam Hauser, F, Virginia
PRESEASON ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina
PRESEASON ACC ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
PREDICTED ACC STANDINGS
1. Duke
2. Florida State
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Louisville
6. Syracuse
7. NC State
8. Notre Dame
9. Georgia Tech
10. Virginia Tech
11. Clemson
12. Miami (FL)
13. Pittsburgh
14. Wake Forest
15. Boston College
The order of finish was tough. It feels like teams six through 12 could be in almost any order heading into the season. Those teams are close and it felt like splitting hairs, but alas this is what I settled on. I think Miami is better than a 12th place team, but here we are. Feel free to let me know where you think I was wrong in the comments below.
The All-ACC team, player of the year and rookie of the year were not nearly as difficult. Garrison Brooks is poised for a monster senior season, while Jalen Johnson is a stud freshman. It should be a fun year.