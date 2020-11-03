My Preseason ACC Basketball Awards

The preseason ACC basketball event, dubbed Operation Basketball, is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that is virtual voting for the media's preseason ACC awards. Those are expected to be released on Wednesday, November 11th. I was one of the member's of the media who had the privilege of voting, and my submissions were as follows. Let the ridicule begin.

PRESEASON ALL-ACC TEAM

Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina

Chris Lykes, G, Miami

Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

David Johnson, G, Louisville

Sam Hauser, F, Virginia

PRESEASON ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina

PRESEASON ACC ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

PREDICTED ACC STANDINGS

1. Duke

2. Florida State

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Louisville

6. Syracuse

7. NC State

8. Notre Dame

9. Georgia Tech

10. Virginia Tech

11. Clemson

12. Miami (FL)

13. Pittsburgh

14. Wake Forest

15. Boston College

The order of finish was tough. It feels like teams six through 12 could be in almost any order heading into the season. Those teams are close and it felt like splitting hairs, but alas this is what I settled on. I think Miami is better than a 12th place team, but here we are. Feel free to let me know where you think I was wrong in the comments below.

The All-ACC team, player of the year and rookie of the year were not nearly as difficult. Garrison Brooks is poised for a monster senior season, while Jalen Johnson is a stud freshman. It should be a fun year.