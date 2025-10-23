Could Will Wade's arrival be NC State's winning formula?
As we countdown to the start of the 2025-26 Syracuse basketball season on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team opponent analysis of every single ACC opponent. Today, we analyze the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who the Orange will play on Jan. 27.
After Syracuse plays Miami on Jan. 24, Syracuse will match up against NC State on Jan. 27.
Recapping the 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack season
Last season at NC State showed what a fickle world college basketball can be.
One year after a surprise Final Four appearance, Kevin Keatts’ squad finished 16th in the ACC with a 5-15 record and a 12-19 record overall. He was dismissed following his eighth season as head coach and was replaced by McNeese head coach Will Wade.
It was evident early in the season that the Wolfpack would struggle against high-major teams. They rattled off seven wins against mid-major opponents, but in matchups against Purdue, BYU, Texas and Kansas, their average margin of loss was 10 points. The calls for Keatts’ job hit a fevered pitch in mid-February when the Wolfpack went on a nine-game losing streak.
A loss to Miami to end the regular season in March dropped them out of contention for an ACC Tournament bid, and Keatts was dismissed a day after the game.
Analyzing the NC State roster
When Wade arrived, he quickly worked to remake the roster. NC State’s three leading scorers, Marcus Hill (Texas A&M), Dontrez Styles (eligibility), and Jayden Taylor (eligibility), who accounted for nearly half the team’s points, have moved on.
Wade brought in a familiar name with him from McNeese that all Syracuse fans should remember, guard Quadir Copeland. Fellow guard Alyn Breed followed Copeland and Wade, joining six other incoming transfers.
The transfer class ranks 13th nationally (second in the ACC), and also includes Darrion Williams (Texas Tech), Ven-Allen Lubin (UNC), Terrance Arceneaux (Houston), Jerry Deng (FSU), Colt Langdon (Butler), and Tre Holloman (Michigan State).
Wade’s freshman class is also impressive, with top 40 guard Matt Able leading a class that also includes forward Zymicah Wilkins and international (Finland) star Jayme Kontuniemi.
NC State will be significantly improved this year
Despite controversy during his five-year tenure at LSU, Wade has been a winner wherever he’s been. He has never had a losing season as head coach, and has had at least one 20-win season at all of his stops at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU and most recently McNeese.
He’s similarly expected to turn around NC State right away. The Wolfpack were picked fourth in the 2025 ACC Preseason Poll, ranks 38th in Ken Pom, and have the third shortest odds to win the ACC.
