Oshae Brissett Drops Career High 31 in Regular Season Finale

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett poured in a career high 31 points in the Indiana Pacers' 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Raptors released Brissett this past offseason. It was the regular season finale for the Pacers, who finished the 2020-21 season with a 34-38 record. Indiana finished with the nine seed and will participate in the play-in tournament for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Brissett scored the 31 points on 10-16 shooting including 5-8 from beyond the arc. He added 10 rebounds and three assists. The strong outing snapped a mini-slump where Brissett had not reached double figures in scoring in three of the previous four games.

Since becoming a full time starter, Brissett has been very good for the Pacers. He has averaged 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a starter.

Brissett signed a 10-day contract in late March with the Pacers after finishing a solid season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. He signed a three year contract after a strong performance in his first start.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the Mad Ants while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range. He was named to the All G-League Second Team for his performance.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.