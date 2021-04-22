Oshae Brissett Has Career Night as Pacers top Thunder

Just one day after signing a three year contract with the Indiana Pacers, former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett set career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks. That performance led Indiana to a 122-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brissett, in just his second NBA start, scored 23 points on 8-16 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds, had three blocks and two steals. It was Brissett's first double-double of his NBA career as well. He has thrived since joining the Pacers in late March. He is shooting 68.8% from the field overall, 57% from beyond the arc and 75% from the free throw line. In two starts, Brissett is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds.

Brissett signed a 10-day contract in late March with the Pacers after finishing a solid season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. He has remained with the Pacers ever since and has seen his minutes tick up over the last three games, including Monday's start. In the previous two games, he averaged seven points in 9.5 minutes per game.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the Red Ants while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range. He was named to the All G-League Second Team for his performance.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.