Oshae Brissett Records Fourth Double Double in Seven Starts

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett continues to impress for the Indiana Pacers. In Saturday's 152-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brissett scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting including 3-6 from beyond the arc, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots. It was Brissett's fourth double double over his seven starts with the Pacers.

During those seven games, Brissett has been one of the more productive and efficient forwards in the NBA. He is averaging 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the floor and 45% from three point range. Brissett has scored in double figures in each game he has started, grabbing at least eight rebounds in six of seven starts. He has also made at least two three pointers in each start.

Brissett signed a 10-day contract in late March with the Pacers after finishing a solid season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. He has remained with the Pacers ever since and has seen his minutes tick up over the last three games, including Monday's start. In the previous two games, he averaged seven points in 9.5 minutes per game.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the Red Ants while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range. He was named to the All G-League Second Team for his performance.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.