Oshae Brissett's Season Comes to an End

The Washington Wizards blew out the Indiana Pacers 142-115 Thursday night, ending the Pacers season as the Wizards earned the eight seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs. Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett finished with 10 points, six rebounds and one steal in the loss. He scored the 10 points on 4-10 shooting, including 2-5 from beyond the arc.

This ends what was a wildly successful season for Brissett. After spending most of the year in the G League, he signed two 10-day contracts with the Pacers before earning a three year deal. Brissett was thrust into the starting lineup due to injuries and trades, and never left it after he put together strong performance after strong performance.

In Indiana's first play-in tournament game, the first in the history of the NBA, Brissett scored 23 points on 10-14 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed five rebounds as the Pacers dominated the Charlotte Hornets 144-117. Brissett finished the regular season with a career high 31 points against his former team (Toronto Raptors). The Raptors cut Brissett during the offseason. Brissett scored the 31 points on 10-16 shooting including 5-8 from beyond the arc. He added 10 rebounds and three assists.

Since becoming a full time starter, Brissett has been very good for the Pacers. He has averaged 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a starter. He has solidified himself as a legitimate NBA player who can be a contributor on a good team.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range. He was named to the All G-League Second Team for his performance.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.