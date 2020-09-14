Hello and welcome to the first episode of the Peel it Back podcast! This podcast was created to bring insight into Syracuse Orange basketball as well as other sports around campus. My name is Tawny Davis and my co-host is Maya Lockett and we are both broadcast and digital journalism grad students with a sports media emphasis. In today’s show we dove into some much talked about topics for you to enjoy.

Our first topic follows Syracuse football’s loss to UNC on Saturday 31-6. We talked about how the Orangemen have to bounce back after this and how Covid-19 effects both this game as well as the rest of this season.

The next topic is about the void that is being left behind by last years star Elijah Hughes who has declared for the NBA Draft. We discuss how the returning players need to step up this year as well as is there any player that can fill that void.

Our final topic is based around Olympic sports and the impact they could face because of the pandemic. We go even further and talk about how the teams could possibly lose funding because of lack of fans at football games this year.

We hope you enjoy this podcast and look forward to our future episodes. Next week we will have Sam Croston as our first guest as she will be bringing insight into Syracuse lacrosse. Also let us know what you would like to hear from us as fans of the Orangemen!