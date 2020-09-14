SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Peel it Back Ep. 1

Tawny Davis

Hello and welcome to the first episode of the Peel it Back podcast! This podcast was created to bring insight into Syracuse Orange basketball as well as other sports around campus. My name is Tawny Davis and my co-host is Maya Lockett and we are both broadcast and digital journalism grad students with a sports media emphasis. In today’s show we dove into some much talked about topics for you to enjoy.

Our first topic follows Syracuse football’s loss to UNC on Saturday 31-6. We talked about how the Orangemen have to bounce back after this and how Covid-19 effects both this game as well as the rest of this season.

The next topic is about the void that is being left behind by last years star Elijah Hughes who has declared for the NBA Draft. We discuss how the returning players need to step up this year as well as is there any player that can fill that void.

Our final topic is based around Olympic sports and the impact they could face because of the pandemic. We go even further and talk about how the teams could possibly lose funding because of lack of fans at football games this year.

We hope you enjoy this podcast and look forward to our future episodes. Next week we will have Sam Croston as our first guest as she will be bringing insight into Syracuse lacrosse. Also let us know what you would like to hear from us as fans of the Orangemen!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jonathan on Syracuse Defense: 'We Just Need to Finish the Game'

Jonathan says the Syracuse defense needs to "finish the game."

All Orange Staff

Missed Opportunities Cost Syracuse at North Carolina

Missed opportunities cost the Orange in season opening upset bid.

Jacob Payne

Babers on UNC Loss: 'We've Got to be Able to Execute'

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers says he's pleased with his defense, but missed opportunities on offense hurt in their 31-6 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Chris Bleich Denied Transfer Waiver by NCAA

The Syracuse offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.

All Orange Staff

Players to Watch For: Scouting North Carolina

Syracuse Orange football players take you inside the film room as they break down what they feel are the key match-ups in the season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Conflicting Opinions Emerge Surrounding Lacrosse Sept 1st. Contact Date

Some coaches and class of 2022 players are unhappy with the Sept 1st. contact date during Covid-19; others see it as a blessing in disguise

Samantha Croston

Enrique Cruz Discusses Commitment to Syracuse Football

One of the top prospects to commit to Syracuse over the last decade, Enrique Cruz, talks about the decision.

Talha Rao

by

John Garcia Jr.

Syracuse Lands OT Enrique Cruz

One of the top offensive lineman in the 2021 class commits to Syracuse.

All Orange Staff

Keys to the Game: Previewing Syracuse at North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange football team has a tough draw to start the season as the open on the road at the North Carolina Tar Heels. This preview diagnoses the dynamic UNC offensive attack and gauges whether Syracuse's new 3-3-5 defense will be effective in stopping it.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Football's Week One Depth Chart

The starters for Syracuse football's week one matchup at North Carolina.

All Orange Staff