Melo Struggles, Blazers Fall in Game 2

The Nuggets used an explosive offense to even the series at one game each.

The Denver Nuggets responded from a game one loss with a dynamic offensive performance in a 128-109 game two win over the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Nuggets win, the series is tied at one with games three and four in Portland.

Former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony was booed for the second straight game, but did not have the same type of response as he did in game one. Anthony finished with just five points on 1-5 shooting including 1-4 from beyond the arc in 21 minutes. Melo had 18 points in game one.

Denver used an 8-0 in the first quarter and a 9-2 spurt to start the second quarter to take control of the game. Damian Lillard tried to keep Portland in it, but his efforts were not enough as the Nuggets had an answer for each Lillard push. Lillard led all scorers with 42 points and also dished out 10 assists. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 15-20 shooting.

In game one, Anthony scored 12 points in just five minutes on 4-5 shooting including 3-3 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Anthony would then hit his fourth straight triple early in the second quarter. He finished with 18 points as the Blazers won 123-109.

"What else can they do?" Anthony said after game one. "I don't know what it is. I gave my all here for seven and a half years. I've never said anything bad about Denver, about the fans, the organization, players. I never complained. I took everything on the chin even when it wasn't my fault."

Game three between the Nuggets and the Trail Blazers will be on Thursday, May 27th and will tip at 10:30 p.m. eastern. The game will be broadcast on NBATV.