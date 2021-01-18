FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Syracuse Freshman Priscilla Williams Awarded ACC Player of the Week

The sharpshooter had a perfect game from the field against the Hurricanes.
Priscilla Williams splashed not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5 but 6 threes from the floor while attempting just as many. The 6-foot-2 Williams was perfect from the field, going 9-9 overall against the Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon as she becomes the first Orange women to win the award since Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi did it the week of Dec. 3, 2018.

Williams leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 3-point field goal percentage at a magnificent 50% rate. As impressive as her 6-6 slate from beyond the arc is, Williams’ career-high came earlier this season against Lincoln – a game in which the freshman rained in eight threes as Syracuse won in a demolition job, 90-39.

As a whole, the Orange made 17 three-pointers while shooting over 55% from distance (bad news for every ACC team not nick-named after a fruit). Four Orange players made a pair of threes while Emily Engstler added one (1-2) on top of her points (10) and rebounds (11) double-double.

Williams’ classmate and Syracuse’s most intimidating presence in the paint, Kamilla Cardoso, also had a near-perfect outing from the floor on an 8-9 shooting night. The 6-foot-7 center finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Next up for the Orange (No. 23) will be a rematch against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The two met back on Dec. 17 as the Tar Heels blew the doors off Syracuse, 92-68. Four Orange players scored in double figures in North Carolina that night, including Emily Engstler, who had her best performance of the season as she scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina is scheduled to be played in the Carrier Dome on Jan. 19. The game has a tip time of 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

