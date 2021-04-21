Hillsman Provides Update on Priscilla Williams: 'She's at Full Tilt'

Syracuse freshman Priscilla Williams suffered a scary injury against Florida State in the ACC Tournament. During the course of game action, Williams fell and banged the back of her head on the court. She was on the court for quite some time in obvious pain and medical professionals made sure to keep her head still.

She was eventually taken off the court on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital. Williams would miss the rest of the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament as she recovered. On Tuesday, head coach Quentin Hillsman provided an update on Williams.

"Priscilla's healthy," Hillsman said. "She's doing well. She's back and she's at full tilt...she's doing awesome."

That is certainly great news that she is essentially fully recovered. Williams had a tremendous freshman season. She was named ACC Freshman of the Week during the season, averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc. There is a reason she was considered a five star recruit and one of the best prospects in the 2020 class.

She teamed up with fellow freshman Kamilla Cardoso, to form one of the top freshmen tandems in the ACC. That gives Syracuse a great core to build around, combined with other returning players, the signed recruiting class of 2021 and four incoming transfers. An offseason of development will have expectations for Williams sky high entering the 2021 campaign.