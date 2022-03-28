Priscilla Williams Enters Transfer Portal

One of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory for Syracuse women's basketball is leaving the program. Sophomore guard Priscilla Williams announced on Instagram Monday that she is entering the transfer portal. She is the fourth Orange player to enter the portal thus far, joining Chrislyn Carr, Christianna Carr and Julianna Walker.

The former McDonald's All-American did not play at all last season due to an undisclosed injury.

"First off, I wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at Syracuse University," Williams said via Instagram. "I also wanna thank my family for always having my back. With coaching changes, getting hurt and having to sit out my sophomore year, this whole process has taught me valuable lessons that I will take with me in life. I wanna thank everyone who I got the chance to be teammates with! Thank you for the good times. I will cherish those memories forever. I have grown so much, learned valuable lessons, and will always remember the impact Syracuse had on me. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to find a new place to call home. Forever thankful to be able to play this game of basketball-at this level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far, and I know will support me along the way."

Williams averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 assists as a true freshman, shooting 37% from beyond the arc. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-2 guard was part of a 2020 recruiting class for Syracuse that included two top 10 players with her and Kamilla Cardoso. Both are now gone as the Orange transitions into the Felisha Legette-Jack era.

