Projecting the future of SU forward Quincy Guerrier

The sophomore has taken a big leap in his second year with the Orange – reminiscent of a former Syracuse player who is currently rocking the NBA.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Montreal, Quebec, is on his way to the pros if he can keep improving as he has been doing so masterfully with the Orange. Quincy Guerrier's work ethic is second to none, which may be the number one ingredient for his basketball future and the secret to his explosive sophomore season at Syracuse.

"My work ethic," Guerrier said when asked what is the number one reason for his improvements as a player going into his second year. "It's not just working out, I have been watching a lot of videos to improve my IQ. I'm working hard every day, something that I always had."

Guerrier went on to give credit to his coaches at Syracuse for working extensively with him on his shooting form in the off-season – an area of focus that has vastly improved for the forward.

"It's something I'm working on every day with coach Red (Adrian Autry)," Gurrier said of his jump shot in a press conference following SU's practice on Thursday. "After every practice I have been shooting free throws, too. I think that's the reason why my shooting has improved this year."

Guerrier's shooting efficiency in the pandemic riddled college basketball season has gone up in every category imaginable. In 15 games, the forward is shooting 54% from the field, a figure which stood at 47% last season in 32 games. Additionally, he has added an extra dimension to his game with the 3-point shot. Although Guerrier attempted 24 3-pointers in his freshman season, he made just three (12%), allowing defenders to sag off him whenever he was around the perimeter. This season, however, Gurrier is shooting the long ball at a 31% clip, posing as an outside threat to opposing defenses who have to respect Guerrier's ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

Last but certainly not least, the Canadian native has revamped his free throw shooting with the help of coach Red as mentioned above. Guerrier has gone from shooting 60% from the charity stripe his freshman year to 76% in his sophomore campaign thus far.

The leap in the efficiency numbers is staggering taken into consideration Guerrier's season averages in comparison to last year. Going from 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in his freshman season, Gurrier has more than doubled both statistical categories as he is currently averaging 15.6 points and 9.5 boards a contest.

In fact, much like former Syracuse Orange turned NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony did back in 2003, Guerrier is leading the Orange in points and rebounds – the first player to do it since Anthony accomplished the feat in the Orange’s lone championship season. The sophomore would also become the first Syracuse player to average a double-double (needs a slight boost in rebounds) since Rick Jackson did it back in 2010-11 when he averaged 13.1 points and 10.3 boards.

If SU fans are looking for a comparison for Guerrier – a player currently in the NBA – they don’t have to look too far back. It is eye-popping to juxtapose the freshman and sophomore seasons of Gurrier to former Syracuse Orange and current Detriot Piston, Jerami Grant.

While at Syracuse, Grant saw major improvements in his game going into his sophomore season. The versatile forward elevated from 4 points a contest to averaging 12 points his second year. Grant also doubled his rebounding output, grabbing 6.8 boards a game in contrast to three his freshman year. Though the 6-foot-8 forward rarely attempted threes while his time with the Orange (20 attempts in two seasons), Grant has gradually become a threat from the outside in the NBA. This season with the Pistons, Grant is attempting 6 three’s a game while making them at a 40% clip. He is averaging 24 points and six rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 85% from the charity stripe – a figure that has come a long way from his time at SU where he shot 64% from the free-throw line.

In his well respected mock draft, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Guerrier being picked up with the final pick of the second round (pick 60, which is the final overall pick in the NBA draft).

Guerrier has shown the potential to play at the next level, but the question of consistency remains as the 2020-21 chapter of college basketball has empty pages left to be filled. Be that as it may, so far, so good for the forward from Montreal, Quebec, whose aspirations of playing in the NBA may turn into reality sooner than later. Incase Gurrier decides to come back for his junior season, the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference and college basketball will have to take note as Orange fans shall rejoice for another monstrous year from a player who keeps on getting better.

For now, Gurrier's sole focus is winning every game with the Orange the rest of the way out.

"We have to be more vocal (on defense). Move our feet faster. It's really the communication and being active. Right now we are working hard and we need to win all of the games for the rest of the season."