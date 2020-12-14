Syracuse Freshmen Show Maturity, Poise Beyond Their Years

Syracuse freshmen Woody Newton and Kadary Richmond have been really good so far this season. Richmond was expected to have a significant role, while many believed Newton would struggle to see consistent minutes. Both are proving that they are mature beyond their freshmen titles.

Richmond received considerable buzz during the fall about how well he was playing during practice. Richmond was going to be the third guard for Syracuse and provide relief for both Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard. Little did he knew that just two games into his collegiate career, he would be thrust into the starting lineup. All Richmond did was respond with a poise and calm that is uncommon among true freshmen.

In his first start, Richmond scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and snagged four steals. In fact, in each of the four games in which he has logged double figures in minutes played, Richmond has had at least three steals. In three starts, Richmond averaged more than six assists per game. Richmond has lived up to the hype and then some five games into his collegiate career.

"I thought Kadary was the difference in the game," Boeheim said after Syracuse's win over Niagara. "He blocked some shots. He used this game to really help himself. He had seven rebounds and four steals, three blocks. I thought this was a really good experience for him."

Running the point at a high major program is not easy. It is even more difficult when you were not expected to have to be the starter but are suddenly forced into that role. Yet Richmond handled it all with the poise of an upperclassman without major mental blunders or consistent unforced turnovers.

Not to be outdone, forward Woody Newton has been pretty good in his own right. Many, including myself, expected Newton would see the floor in blowouts but would struggle to log consistent meaningful minutes. Boy was that expectation wrong.

Newton did not play in the season opener, but has averaged 15 minutes per game since. That number will be up and down depending on the situation, the opponent and how he is playing on that given night. The message, however, is clear. Newton has earned a spot in the rotation.

The freshman forward is averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting the ball at a 46% clip from beyond the arc. All of that on top of playing solid defense. You don't see the unforced head scratching turnovers or a lack of awareness on defense regarding his assignment or expected rotation within the zone.

Newton has picked up the zone quickly and is providing a spark on both ends early in the season. An uncommon learning curve to be certain.

"Everything," Boeheim said regarding what he likes about Newton's play. "He goes out and plays. He's not afraid. He gets a shot and he makes it. That's hard to do. He's not a great shooter. It's not like he's a great shooter. He's OK. He's active. He runs, he moves off the ball. He's a smart player. He picks up things quickly. He picks up things really quickly. I like everything about what he's done."