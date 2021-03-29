Robert Braswell Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse sophomore forward Robert Braswell has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits. Braswell appeared in 24 games this past season, but really came along down the stretch of the season. He was a key contributor during the Orange's postseason run. In 24 games, Braswell averaged 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals in 12.1 minutes per game.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Braswell was born in Florida, was raised largely in Germany and then came back to the United States to finish high school. That, and other factors, contributed to his being a late bloomer in the recruiting process. After an impressive performance at an event, Oklahoma State offered. From there, things really picked up. Over the next month and a half, Braswell picked up offers from UMass, Murray State and Hofstra. Word was starting to get out. That prompted visits from Maryland, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

Syracuse needed a forward on its 2018 recruiting class. Buddy Boeheim and Jalen Carey were already signed, but a forward eluded the Orange. When Syracuse heard about a kid in South Carolina that is long and can really shoot, assistant coach Allen Griffin flew down to watch him on April 18, 2018. Two weeks later, Braswell was offered.

An official visit was quickly scheduled for May 8th. It was on that visit that Braswell realized Syracuse was the right place for him. Braswell fell in love with the Syracuse program and culture.

Painful shin splints led to missing a considerable time and he contemplated transferring last offseason. He stuck it out and was able to gain meaningful run this year. Now he will look for an opportunity where he will have a more consistent role.