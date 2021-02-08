Scouting the NC State Wolfpack

Syracuse plays at NC State Tuesday night looking to get back into the win column. How does the Orange match up with the Wolfpack?

THREE POINT SHOOTING

NC State is a good three point shooting team at 35.7% (sixth in the ACC). Braxton Beverly is their best outside shooter at 40.4% and there are five other players over 34% on the season. That gives the Wolfpack several options to shoot over the zone. That includes Jericole Hellems at 39.5% and Thomas Allen at 37.5%. That said, other than Beverly, NC State struggled from the outside against Syracuse. Beverly finished 3-5, largely off of drive and dish situations. The rest of the team was just 3-18 from beyond the arc. If NC State is going to win this one, they will likely need to shoot better from distance.

BIGS

Starting center Manny Bates had a field day against Syracuse in the first meeting. He had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. The 6-11, 230 pound sophomore was too much for Syracuse to handle. He is big, physical and an elite rim protector.

DJ Funderburk missed the first game but will be back for this one. Funderburk is 6-10, 225 pounds and averages 11.8 points with 5.1 rebounds on the season while shooting 57% from the floor. Having him back to backup both Bates is big for the Wolfpack. In fact, NC State could play both Bates and Funderburk at the same time, and would have a huge size advantage inside.

REBOUNDING

In the first meeting, despite Bates' huge day, NC State outrebounded Syracuse by just three. Syracuse will likely need a similar performance in order to get the series sweep. NC State is 11th in the ACC in rebounding margin, 14th in defensive rebounding percentage and sixth in offensive rebounding percentage. The key to this game will be can Syracuse keep NC State, a good offensive rebounding team, off of the offensive glass to prevent second chance opportunities. Syracuse is last in the conference in defensive rebounding percentage.

DEFENSE

NC State plays primarily man defense but have struggled on that end most of the season despite Bates' propensity for blocking shots. NC State 13th in field goal percentage defense, ninth in three point percentage defense and ninth in points allowed per game. Syracuse scored 76 points in the first meeting while shooting 46% from the floor. That was due to Syracuse attacking the basket with Alan Griffin and Kadary Richmond. Richmond scored 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench on 6-7 shooting. NC State did not have an answer for his dribble penetration and they have struggled with perimeter defense all year. Syracuse will need to take advantage of that in this game as well.

ATTACKING THE ZONE

NC State had tremendous success attacking the zone in the first half of the first game, scoring 47 points. They were successful using Jericole Hellems in the middle with Bates short corner. As Hellems received an entry pass, he would turn and face the basket. He could either hit the mid range jumper or dish to Bates for a dunk or layup. Syracuse adjusted, however, and held the Wolfpack to just 26 second half points as the Orange rallied for the win. They seemed to figure out how to combat NC State with some adjustments on how the forwards were covering the short corner.

An x-factor in this one is the return of DJ Funderburk. He can hit a mid range jumper, is extremely athletic and runs well in transition. With his length and offensive skill set, he could have a strong game if NC State uses him similarly to how Bates was used in the first game. Funderburk has a more versatile offensive game and can hit the mid range jumper while Bates is going to do his damage at the rim.

ANALYTICS

NC State is 61st in offensive efficiency per KenPom.com. The Wolfpack is also 83rd in defensive efficiency.