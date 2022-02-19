Sidibe Provides Spark Off The Bench For Syracuse

Syracuse basketball knocked off Boston College 76-56 in the Dome Saturday afternoon. In the win, veteran center Bourama Sidibe came off the bench to provide 18 strong minutes for the Orange. In those 18 minutes, he had two points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Already without starting center Jesse Edwards, who is out for the season with a fractured wrist, Frank Anselem dealt with foul trouble against the Eagles. That is when Sidibe stepped in and played well. Especially on the defensive end of the floor.

"I was glad to see Bourama get back in there," head coach Jim Boeheim said after the game. "He made a couple plays. He's healthy he's just not game ready. Hopefully he'll improve a little bit each time out."

It was the most energetic Sidibe has looked in years as he has battled back from multiple injuries and rehab setbacks to become a contributor once again. One of his two blocks was on a closeout on a corner three. When the ball was reverse to the corner, Sidibe sprinted from the middle of the lane, leaped, and sent the ball into the stands after being released from Andrew Kenny's hands.

He battled hard on the glass, keeping balls alive for offensive rebound opportunities and preventing the same for Boston College. Sidibe used his length to deflect interior passes and create turnovers.

"He's been pretty good in practice," Boeheim said. "He's practiced the whole practice. He hasn't come out, he hasn't had to go to the locker room or training room for the whole practice for two, three weeks now at least. His timing's not quite there. Balls that he would normally catch and put it, he's just not quite there yet."

It was an extremely positive and encouraging sign to see his level of effort and energy. The test now will be if he can do the same with a quick turnover as the Orange faces Georgia Tech Monday night.

"He's a great kid," Boeheim said. "He's one of the best kids we've ever had here. He doesn't complain, he just keeps going. When all you're doing is getting treatments and not playing, it's awfully difficult. It's been on going for two years. He's a good player. It's a shame because he rounding into a really good player. I'm hoping we'd get him back a little closer to that."

